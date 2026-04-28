Will You Need a $200k Salary to Stay in the US? Inside the New H-1B Crackdown
A group of Republican lawmakers has introduced the "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026," a sweeping bill that proposes a three-year total freeze on new H-1B visas and a mandatory $200,000 minimum salary. The legislation also seeks to scrap the OPT program and bar Green Card transitions, posing a significant threat to the "American Dream" for thousands of Indian tech professionals and students.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Indian IT professionals and students face a potential "near-total reset" of their American dreams. A hardline legislative proposal introduced in the US House of Representatives aims to dismantle the H-1B visa system as it exists today.
The "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026," spearheaded by Arizona Congressman Eli Crane and seven co-sponsors, proposes a three-year freeze on all new H-1B issuances. The bill seeks to protect American workers by making foreign labor prohibitively expensive.
Salary Barrier
If passed, the bill would replace the current system with a wage-based selection. It mandates a minimum annual salary of $200,000 for all H-1B holders. This is a massive jump from current averages. Most entry-to-mid-level Indian techies earn significantly less, making sponsorship nearly impossible for many firms.
'Study-to-Work' Bridge
The proposal also targets the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. OPT is the primary route for Indian students in the US to gain work experience after graduation. By scrapping this, the bill would effectively close the bridge between a US degree and a US career.
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Green Cards
The bill prohibits H-1B holders from adjusting their status to permanent residency. This means the visa would become strictly temporary. There would be no path to a Green Card or US citizenship for those on an H-1B.
Impact on Indian IT Giants
India accounts for over 70% of H-1B beneficiaries annually. Major firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro would face a staffing crisis for on-site projects. This could force a shift toward "near-shoring" in Canada or Mexico.
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While the bill faces a steep climb in the Democrat-controlled Senate, its introduction signals a hardening stance on skilled migration.