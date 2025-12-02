Bajaj Housing Finance Stock Plunges 9% As Parent Bajaj Finance Offloads 2% Stake

The stock price of Bajaj Housing Finance declined as much as 9 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 94.90 apiece amid a block deal by promoter Bajaj Finance, which likely offloaded 2.35 per cent equity stake worth Rs 1,890 crore.

The company on Monday had announced that promoter Bajaj Finance Ltd plans to sell equity stake up to 2 per cent in Bajaj Housing Finance.

“Bajaj Finance Limited, the promoter of the Company, has conveyed to us their intention to sell the Equity Shares to enable us to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding,” according to an exchange filing.

The disinvestment process, which began today, is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026, or the actual date of completion of the sale of all equity shares.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares are down 18 per cent in 2025 so far against a 15 per cent rise in the BSE Financial Services index, as per data available.

This upper-layer non-banking finance corporation (NBFC) witnessed an exchange of shares worth Rs 2,075.87 apiece thus far.

Meanwhile, the share price of Bajaj Finserv was 0.45 per cent lower at Rs 2072.10 apiece.

"We, Bajaj Finance Limited, the promoter of the Company and on behalf of other Promoter Group, state that we shall not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the Equity Shares of the Company are being sold by Bajaj Finance Limited for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements," as per per official company statement.

The undertaking was issued to enable you to submit to the Stock Exchanges along with the intimation of the proposed sale of shares.