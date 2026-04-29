Bandhan Bank Shares Skyrocket 12% to Reclaim ₹200 Level as Strong Q4 Earnings Cheer Investors
Bandhan Bank shares emerged as a top performer on Wednesday, surging over 12% to hit an intraday high of ₹200.89. The private lender reported a robust performance for the March quarter, characterized by significant improvements in asset quality and credit growth. Market sentiment turned highly bullish as the bank managed to beat street estimates on NII and profitability.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Bandhan Bank Limited witnessed a massive short-covering rally in Wednesday’s morning session, with the stock jumping over 12%. The Kolkata-based lender became one of the top gainers in the Nifty Bank index, reclaiming the critical ₹200 psychological mark on the back of high trading volumes.
As of 11:21 AM IST, Bandhan Bank (EQ) was trading at ₹200.25, a jump of ₹21.60 or 12.09%. The stock opened at ₹186.01 and scaled an intraday high of ₹200.89.
The stock’s Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) stood at ₹196.04, indicating sustained buying interest throughout the first half of the session. This rally follows a previous close of ₹178.65, marking a significant breakout for the counter.
Asset Quality Turnaround Fuels Rally
The primary catalyst for the surge was the bank’s Fourth Quarter (Q4) earnings report. Bandhan Bank reported a sharp decline in its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net NPA ratios, signaling that the worst of its stress cycle may be over. Net profit for the quarter saw a double-digit jump, supported by a healthy rise in Net Interest Income (NII). The bank's focus on diversifying its portfolio beyond micro-credit into secured retail loans has started reflecting in its improved margins.
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What Brokerages Are Saying
The quarter has prompted several brokerages to turn optimistic on the stock:
- CLSA: Upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’ with a revised target, noting that the credit cost trajectory is trending lower than anticipated.
- ICICI Securities: Highlighted the robust deposit growth of over 20% year-on-year, which provides the bank with a stable liquidity base for future expansion.
- Motilal Oswal: Suggested that while micro-finance risks remain, the bank’s current valuation offers an attractive entry point given the sharp recovery in its return on assets (RoA).
Bandhan Bank’s performance provided a boost to the broader banking sector. Analysts believe the successful transition to a more diversified loan book will be the key driver for the stock in FY27. With the asset quality overhang clearing, the bank is now well-positioned to capitalize on the rising credit demand in rural and semi-urban markets.