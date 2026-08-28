Bangladesh Moves Closer to Chinese J-10CE Fighter Jet Deal

Bangladesh is moving closer to a formal agreement with China over the purchase of J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters, according to Reuters. A government panel is currently preparing a draft agreement for the deal, Zahed Ur Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, said on Tuesday.

The report also mentions that the planned purchase would rank among Bangladesh's largest defence procurements in recent years, further deepening military ties with Beijing, It is one of the biggest arms suppliers to Dhaka.

China has previously supplied Bangladesh with naval vessels, tanks, missile systems and combat aircraft over the past two decades, cementing its position as Dhaka's primary source of military hardware.

However, if we look closer, does this also mean something for India?

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The Operation Sindoor Factor

According to the Reuters report, the J-10CE has drawn global attention since Pakistan said the jet was used to down Indian fighters during the four-day military clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May 2025, a claim that India disputes.

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Rahman acknowledged that Bangladesh had taken note of the aircraft's reported performance during that conflict, citing it as a factor behind Dhaka's interest.

Numbers Still Undisclosed

Notably, Rahman did not disclose how many jets Bangladesh intends to buy, the value of the deal, or a delivery timeline, per Reuters, saying those specifics would be settled through negotiations.

Local media reports have separately suggested Dhaka is considering up to 24 aircraft, though this figure has not been confirmed by officials on record. Reuters notes that the lack of confirmed figures leaves open questions about the ultimate scale and cost of the procurement.

Pakistan's Head Start

The report also notes that Pakistan remains the only confirmed foreign operator of the J-10CE, the export variant of China's J-10C multirole fighter. The jet's reported combat performance in last year's India-Pakistan clashes has significantly boosted its profile as a Chinese-made alternative to Western fighter platforms among developing air forces in the region.

The move comes as Dhaka continues to expand its broader defence modernisation push, with Beijing positioned as its central military partner. While neither Bangladesh nor China has issued an official confirmation of the deal's scope or cost, the draft agreement being prepared by the government panel signals that talks have progressed beyond early-stage discussions.

What It Means for India