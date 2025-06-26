Bank Holiday Alert: 3-Day Shutdown in Select States Starting June 27

As we are about to approach the final week of June, bank customers are advised to plan their visits and transactions in advance as banks across several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days in the final week of June 2025.

Three-Day Shutdown

Customers in parts of India should brace for a three-day banking break starting Friday, June 27, as several public and private sector banks gear up for state-specific holidays followed by the weekend.

The closure begins with Rath Yatra, a grand festival in Odisha as well as in Manipur, where banks will remain shut on June 27 (Friday) in observance of the celebrations. In Manipur, the festival is locally referred to as Kang, and both regions mark the day as an official bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

This will be followed by a nationwide holiday on June 28 (Saturday) for the fourth Saturday bank holiday, and June 29 (Sunday), which is a regular weekend closure-especially those who rely on in-branch services such as cash transactions, cheque clearances, and paperwork processing.

Holiday on June 30 in Mizoram

The banking shutdown won't end for everyone on Sunday. On Monday, June 30, banks in Mizoram will remain closed for Remna Ni, the state’s Peace Accord Day, adding another non-working day to the calendar for residents there.

Digital banking services uninterrupted

Even though branches will be closed, all major digital banking services—including internet banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs—will remain operational. Banks have also encouraged customers to plan transactions in advance and rely on online tools for routine services. These services operate 24x7 and are not impacted by RBI-declared holidays. For any urgent or branch-specific banking needs, it is advisable to complete transactions on working days to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

June 2025: State-Wise Bank Holidays So Far

Although next week has only one national closure, June 2025 has seen a few region-specific holidays, mostly driven by religious and cultural events. Here’s a quick recap of state-wise bank holidays observed earlier this month: