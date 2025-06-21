Banks to Remain Shut On These Days Next Week - List

As we are about to approach the final week of June, bank customers are advised to plan their visits and transactions in advance as banks across several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days in the final week of June 2025. The upcoming week will see two-day bank closure across the country, offering convenience for those planning in-branch visits or financial transactions.

Bank Holiday Next Week

Banks will be closed on June 27 (Friday) in Odisha and Manipur on account of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra). This will be followed by a nationwide holiday on June 28 (Saturday) for the fourth Saturday bank holiday, and June 29 (Sunday), which is a regular weekend closure.



This effectively results in a three-day bank holiday in the affected states.

Digital Banking Services uninterrupted

While digital banking services and ATMs will continue to operate as usual, customers are urged to complete any essential in-branch banking work before the holiday stretch to avoid inconvenience. These services operate 24x7 and are not impacted by RBI-declared holidays. For any urgent or branch-specific banking needs, it is advisable to complete transactions on working days to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

June 2025: State-Wise Bank Holidays So Far