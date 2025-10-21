Updated 21 October 2025 at 11:07 IST
Bank Holiday On Govardhan Puja 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 21?
Will banks be closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for Govardhan Puja? Check state-wise bank holiday status, RBI holiday list, and essential banking info here.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) list of public holidays, banks across several cities will remain closed on account of Govardhan Pooja.
This bank holiday in select cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, banks in other cities will remain operational as usual.
Which Banks Are Closed On Oct 21?
Banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali.
States With Functional Banks On Oct 21
The bank branches will remain open as usual on October 21 in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Kanpur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, Patna.
Are Banks Closed On October 22
Banks will remain shut on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh in observance of of Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada, and Lakshmi Puja (Diwali).
How To Avail Banking Services On Oct 21, Oct 22?
While banks in several states will remain shut on October 21, and October 22, customers can make use of online banking services such as IMPS, NEFT and RTGS. Payments, transfers, and bill payments through UPI will remain unaffected. Withdrawals from ATMs, balance checks, and mini-statements are allowed too.