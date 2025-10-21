Bank Holiday On Govardhan Puja 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 21?

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) list of public holidays, banks across several cities will remain closed on account of Govardhan Pooja.

This bank holiday in select cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, banks in other cities will remain operational as usual.

Which Banks Are Closed On Oct 21?

Banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali.

States With Functional Banks On Oct 21

The bank branches will remain open as usual on October 21 in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Kanpur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, Patna.

Are Banks Closed On October 22

Banks will remain shut on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh in observance of of Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada, and Lakshmi Puja (Diwali).

How To Avail Banking Services On Oct 21, Oct 22?