Is Your Bank Closed Today? October 22 Holiday, Reasons, and Available Services Explained

According to the official calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banking institutions across numerous states in India are set to remain closed on October 22, 2025.

This regional holiday acknowledges several major festivals, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada and the start of the Vikram Samvat New Year.

The closure is timed midway through a prominent festive week that began with Dhanteras on October 18 and also features celebrations like Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali Amavasya and Bhai Dooj.

Why Are Banks Closed on October 22?

Bank branches are shut today mainly because of several traditional festivals following Diwali. These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which allows for regional variations based on local customs. The key festivals include:

Bali Pratipada or Balipadyami: This marks Lord Vishnu's triumph over the demon king Bali, celebrated with rituals and family gatherings.

Vikram Samvat New Year Day (Bestu Varas): Especially popular in Gujarat, this is the start of the traditional Hindu new year.

Govardhan Pooja: Devotees honor Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill, often with offerings and prayers.

Laxmi Puja (Deepawali): In some areas, the worship of Goddess Laxmi extends to this day or is observed as a carryover from Diwali.

These festivals lead to bank holidays in specific states, but not nationwide. Remember, all banks also close on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as standard public holidays.

Which Regions Are Affected Today?

On October 22, 2025, banks coming under these regional offices will be closed for the above festivals:

Ahmedabad Belapur Bengaluru Dehradun Gangtok Jaipur Kanpur Lucknow Mumbai Nagpur

This applies to both scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

Upcoming Bank Closures on October 23

Looking ahead, banks will also close in certain regions on October 23, 2025, for festivals like Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba. Affected areas include Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

Plan accordingly if you need in-person services tomorrow.

Digital Banking Services That Remain Open

While physical branches are closed, digital banking stays fully active. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, online and automated channels operate 24/7, so you can manage most tasks without stepping out. Here's what's available:

Fund Transfers: Send money instantly using UPI, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS.

Account Management: Check balances, pay bills, control card settings, or set up fixed and recurring deposits via mobile apps or websites.

Bill Payments: Handle utility bills, credit card dues and other payments without delay.

Additionally, ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) are up and running for cash withdrawals, deposits and balance checks.

Tips to Handle Banking During Holidays

Holidays don't have to disrupt your finances. Here are simple ways to stay prepared:

Go Digital: Download your bank's app or log into their website for quick transactions like transfers and payments. Use ATMs Wisely: Withdraw cash or deposit funds at nearby machines—check for availability in advance. Plan Your Visits: Review the RBI holiday calendar online and finish branch errands on open days. Call Support: If something's urgent, contact your bank's customer service helpline for guidance.

By relying on these options, you can avoid last-minute hassles and keep your banking smooth.