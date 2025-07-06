Bank Holiday On Monday: Will Banks Remain Closed On July 7 For Muharram? All You Need To Know

As the new week begins, many bank customers are curious to know whether banks will remain open this Monday, July 8. Typically, banks in India operate on Mondays, unless the day is marked as a public or state-specific holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

According to the standard RBI schedule, banks remain shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On all other weekdays, including Mondays, banks remain operational unless a declared holiday is in place.

Muharram on 7th July

It is pertinent to that this week, Muharram, the Islamic day of mourning, falls on Sunday, July 7. While Muharram is a gazetted holiday in many parts of India, banks will remain open on Monday, July 8, as the observance does not carry over to the following day, as per media reports.

Therefore, there is no official holiday notification for July 8 in most states, and banks are expected to function as per regular working hours.

Customers are, however, advised to check with their local bank branches or visit their bank’s website in case of any regional variation. That is because some states may observe restricted holidays or half-day schedules, depending on local customs and administrative orders.

Kinds of bank holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Bank holidays can therefore vary depending on the state or area you reside in.

Bank holidays in July

The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared several holidays for July 2025 and banks across different Indian states are going to remain closed on specific days in the upcoming month.



So, if you are planning any important bank activities, you should know these days so that you can plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these days of closure.

Bank Holidays in July 2025