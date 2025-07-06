Bank Holiday On Monday: Will Banks Remain Closed On July 7 For Muharram? All You Need To Know

Updated 6 July 2025 at 13:29 IST
As the new week begins, many bank customers are curious to know whether banks will remain open this Monday, July 8. Typically, banks in India operate on Mondays, unless the day is marked as a public or state-specific holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.
According to the standard RBI schedule, banks remain shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On all other weekdays, including Mondays, banks remain operational unless a declared holiday is in place.
It is pertinent to that this week, Muharram, the Islamic day of mourning, falls on Sunday, July 7. While Muharram is a gazetted holiday in many parts of India, banks will remain open on Monday, July 8, as the observance does not carry over to the following day, as per media reports.
Therefore, there is no official holiday notification for July 8 in most states, and banks are expected to function as per regular working hours.
Customers are, however, advised to check with their local bank branches or visit their bank’s website in case of any regional variation. That is because some states may observe restricted holidays or half-day schedules, depending on local customs and administrative orders.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorizes all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Bank holidays can therefore vary depending on the state or area you reside in.
The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared several holidays for July 2025 and banks across different Indian states are going to remain closed on specific days in the upcoming month.
So, if you are planning any important bank activities, you should know these days so that you can plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these days of closure.
Also Read: Bank Holidays In July: These Are The Days When Banks Will Be Closed In July 2025 | Republic World
Here is a list of days when the bank will remain closed in July 2025:
July 3: This holiday on Thursday, July 3, 2025, will be observed po account of Kharchi Puja in Agartala.
July 5: The next holiday on Saturday, July 5, 2025, will be observed on account of Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, in Jammu and Srinagar.
July 14: Banks in Shillong will be closed on Monday, July 14, 2025, for Beh Deinkhlam.
July 16: Banks in Dehradun will be closed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, on account of Harela, which is a festival that marks the onset of the monsoon.
July 17: Banks in Shillong will remain closed on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to observe the Death Anniversary of U Tirot Sigh, who was a local hero as well as a freedom fighter.
July 19: Banks in Agartala will remain shut on Friday, July 19, 2025, on account of Ker Puja.
July 28: Banks in Gangtok will see a holiday on Monday, July 28, 2025, for Drukpa Tshe-zi, which is a traditional Buddhist observance.
Additionally, all scheduled as well as non-scheduled banks in India will observe routine closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, i.e., July 12 and July 26, together with all Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Published 6 July 2025 at 12:46 IST