Bank Holidays In July: These Are The Days When Banks Will Be Closed In July 2025

The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared several holidays for July 2025 and banks across different Indian states are going to remain closed on specific days in July 2025.

These bank holidays are either due to regional festivals and observances under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act.

So if you are planning any important bank activities, you should know these days so that you can plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these days of closure.

Bank Holidays In July 2025

Here is a list of days when the bank will remain closed in July 2025:

July 3: This holiday on Thursday, July 3, 2025, will be observed po account of Kharchi Puja in Agartala.

July 5: The next holiday on Saturday, July 5, 2025, will be observed on account of Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, in Jammu and Srinagar.

July 14: Banks in Shillong will be closed on Monday, July 14, 2025, for Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16: Banks in Dehradun will be closed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, on account of Harela, which is a festival that marks the onset of the monsoon.

July 17: Banks in Shillong will remain closed on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to observe the Death Anniversary of U Tirot Sigh, who was a local hero as well as a freedom fighter.

July 19: Banks in Agartala will remain shut on Friday, July 19, 2025, on account of Ker Puja.

July 28: Banks in Gangtok will see a holiday on Monday, July 28, 2025, for Drukpa Tshe-zi, which is a traditional Buddhist observance.

Additionally, all scheduled as well as non-scheduled banks in India will observe routine closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, i.e., July 12 and July 26, together with all Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Which Services Can You Still Use?

While bank branches will be closed on these dates, customers can still use services like digital banking, ATMs, as well as mobile apps as usual.

Which Services Will Not Be Functional?