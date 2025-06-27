Bank Holidays In July: These Are The Days When Banks Will Be Closed In July 2025

Updated 27 June 2025 at 14:30 IST
The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared several holidays for July 2025 and banks across different Indian states are going to remain closed on specific days in July 2025.
These bank holidays are either due to regional festivals and observances under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act.
So if you are planning any important bank activities, you should know these days so that you can plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these days of closure.
Here is a list of days when the bank will remain closed in July 2025:
Additionally, all scheduled as well as non-scheduled banks in India will observe routine closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, i.e., July 12 and July 26, together with all Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27.
While bank branches will be closed on these dates, customers can still use services like digital banking, ATMs, as well as mobile apps as usual.
However, services such as cheque clearance, RTGS, and NEFT may be delayed due to branch closures. Customers requiring in-person services should plan and complete transactions before the respective state holidays.
