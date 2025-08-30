Bank Holiday Today, 30th August? What RBI Calendar Reveals

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are designated working days for banks, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays.



RBI’s Holiday Mandate

Bank holidays are listed in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI. These holidays are observed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes. On such holidays, transactions involving these financial instruments are not processed.



Next Bank Holiday: Sunday, August 31

The next national bank holiday will fall on Sunday, August 31, when banks across the country will remain closed.

In terms of regional observances, the next holiday is on Wednesday, September 3, when banks in Jharkhand will remain shut on the occasion of Karma Puja.



What Services Are Available on Bank Holidays?

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile apps, UPI payments, and ATMs. The RBI has clarified that digital banking ensures smooth transactions during holidays, barring any technical outages notified by individual banks.



Bank Holidays September 2025

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays next week:

September 3, Wednesday: Banks closed in Jharkhand for Karma Puja.