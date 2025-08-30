Updated 30 August 2025 at 07:34 IST
Bank Holiday Today, 30th August? What RBI Calendar Reveals
Banks across India are open on Saturday, August 30, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that banks remain operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Here’s the complete list of upcoming national and regional bank holidays for September 2025.
If you are wondering whether banks are open today, the answer is yes. All private and public sector banks across India are functioning on Saturday, August 30, as it falls on the fifth Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are designated working days for banks, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays.
RBI’s Holiday Mandate
Bank holidays are listed in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI. These holidays are observed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes. On such holidays, transactions involving these financial instruments are not processed.
Next Bank Holiday: Sunday, August 31
The next national bank holiday will fall on Sunday, August 31, when banks across the country will remain closed.
In terms of regional observances, the next holiday is on Wednesday, September 3, when banks in Jharkhand will remain shut on the occasion of Karma Puja.
What Services Are Available on Bank Holidays?
Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile apps, UPI payments, and ATMs. The RBI has clarified that digital banking ensures smooth transactions during holidays, barring any technical outages notified by individual banks.
Bank Holidays September 2025
Here is the detailed list of bank holidays next week:
September 3, Wednesday: Banks closed in Jharkhand for Karma Puja.
September 4, Thursday: Banks closed in Kerala for the First Onam.
September 5, Friday: Banks closed in multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and more for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.
September 6, Saturday: Banks closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh for Id-E-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and Indrajatra.
September 7, Sunday: Banks shut nationwide as per the weekly holiday mandate.
Digital Banking Minimizes Disruptions
While bank holidays can affect branch-level operations, digital banking and ATMs ensure that most day-to-day transactions remain unaffected. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead for services requiring physical branch visits, particularly during weeks with multiple regional holidays.
