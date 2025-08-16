Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on August 16 for Janmashtami?

Updated 16 August 2025 at 10:09 IST
If you’re planning to visit a bank on Saturday, August 16, 2025, you may want to check your city’s holiday schedule first.
While some states are observing Janmashtami with bank closures, others are keeping their branches open as usual. This comes right after the Independence Day holiday on Friday, August 15.
Are banks open or closed today on August 16, 2025?
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, Janmashtami is a declared bank holiday in several regions. Customers in Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh will find branches closed today.
Banks Open in Other States
For customers outside the above states, bank branches will function as per their usual Saturday timings. To avoid last-minute hassle, it’s best to confirm with your branch or check the regional RBI holiday list.
What Services Will Work?
Despite the closure in some regions, digital banking services remain unaffected. Customers can continue using ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and net banking for all essential transactions. However, services such as cash deposits, cheque encashment, or passbook updates won’t be available until Monday, August 18, in holiday-affected states.
Two-Day Break for Some Customers
With Sunday, August 17 being a weekly holiday, those in states observing Janmashtami today will face a two-day gap in physical branch operations. Customers depending on offline banking must wait until Monday, August 18, 2025.
Bank Holiday In August
August 19
Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed for the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
August 23
Banks across India will remain shut for the fourth Saturday weekend holiday.
August 25
Banks in Guwahati, Assam, will be closed on account of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.1
August 27 and 28
On August 27, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional celebrations, such as Samvatsari, Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chaturthi.
On August 28, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will be closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.
Although bank branches will be closed on these dates, online banking services, UPI, and digital transactions will continue to function normally, ensuring seamless access to financial services throughout August.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 16 August 2025 at 10:09 IST