Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on August 16 for Janmashtami?

While some states are observing Janmashtami with bank closures, others are keeping their branches open as usual. This comes right after the Independence Day holiday on Friday, August 15.



Are banks open or closed today on August 16, 2025?

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, Janmashtami is a declared bank holiday in several regions. Customers in Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh will find branches closed today.



Banks Open in Other States

For customers outside the above states, bank branches will function as per their usual Saturday timings. To avoid last-minute hassle, it’s best to confirm with your branch or check the regional RBI holiday list.



What Services Will Work?

Despite the closure in some regions, digital banking services remain unaffected. Customers can continue using ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and net banking for all essential transactions. However, services such as cash deposits, cheque encashment, or passbook updates won’t be available until Monday, August 18, in holiday-affected states.



Two-Day Break for Some Customers

With Sunday, August 17 being a weekly holiday, those in states observing Janmashtami today will face a two-day gap in physical branch operations. Customers depending on offline banking must wait until Monday, August 18, 2025.



Bank Holiday In August

August 19

Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed for the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.