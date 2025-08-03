Bank Holidays August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 8 days This Month—Check RBI Calendar

Bank Holidays August 2025: With August 2025 starting today, people across India are looking for details on bank holidays for the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for up to 8 days (excluding Saturday and Sunday) in different regions.

However, this does not mean that all banks across the country will remain shut for 15 days, as holidays vary by state and region.

The holidays in August include national events like Independence Day and festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, and Janmashtami. In addition to these, banks will also be closed on weekends, including all Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank Holidays On August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31

Banks across India will remain closed on these dates due to the Sunday weekend holidays.

Bank Holiday On August 8

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will be closed on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

Bank Holiday On August 9

Banks will remain closed across India for the second Saturday weekend holiday. In addition, banks in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla will be shut for Raksha Bandhan and Janmasthami.

Bank Holiday On August 13

Banks in Imphal, Manipur, will remain closed for Patriots’ Day.

Bank Holiday On August 15

Banks across India will be closed for Independence Day. Some regions will also observe Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations on this date.

Bank Holiday on August 16

Banks will remain closed in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Jammu, Srinagar and Vijayawada for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

Bank Holiday On August 19

Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed for the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Bank Holiday On August 23

Banks across India will remain shut for the fourth Saturday weekend holiday.

Bank Holiday On August 25

Banks in Guwahati, Assam, will be closed on account of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Bank Holidays On August 27 and 28

On August 27, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional celebrations, such as Samvatsari, Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chaturthi.

On August 28, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will be closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.