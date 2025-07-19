Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, July 19? Find Out Here

Bank Holiday Today: Many people prefer to finish their bank work on Saturdays due to busy schedules during the week. However, it can be confusing to know whether banks are open on a particular Saturday.

Banks are closed on all Sundays, and in addition to weekends, holidays are observed based on national, regional, and religious events, which can vary from state to state. These holidays are set according to the RBI holiday calendar, which is published at the start of each year.

According to the guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, but they are open on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays.

Since today, July 19, 2025, is the third Saturday of the month, banks are open across India. However, there is one exception—banks in Tripura are closed due to the celebration of Ker Puja.

About Ker Puja in Tripura

Ker Puja is a traditional festival celebrated in Tripura. It usually takes place two weeks after the Kharchi Puja and is held to honour Ker, the guardian deity of Vastu Devata. The puja aims to protect the people and the state and is an important local festival. Due to this, banks in Tripura are closed today.

Upcoming Bank Holiday in July 2025

There will be another regional bank holiday on July 28, 2025, in Sikkim on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Digital Banking Services

Although many banking activities can now be handled online through net banking and mobile apps—such as fund transfers, checking account balances, paying bills, and even applying for loans—some services still require visiting a bank branch. These include:

KYC (Know Your Customer) updates

Large cash withdrawals or deposits

Accessing or managing bank lockers

Resolving issues with failed transactions

Closing joint accounts or handling other account-related problems