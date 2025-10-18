Bank Holiday Today? Check Where Banks Are Closed on October 18, 2025 — Full State Wise List Inside

Many people often postpone their banking errands to weekends, but confusion arises since not all Saturdays are working for banks. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks across India observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays each month.



However, on October 18, 2025, being the third Saturday, banks will remain open across all states, except Assam, where branches are closed to observe Kati Bihu.

According to the RBI’s official holiday calendar, this regional festival is recognized as a public holiday in Assam, affecting both scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Regular banking operations, including cheque clearances and counter services, will continue as usual in the rest of the country.



What is Kati Bihu?

Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is one of the three major Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam. It marks a crucial point in the agricultural cycle when farmers light lamps in their fields and pray for prosperity and a good harvest. The festival usually falls in October and symbolizes hope amid scarcity.



Bank Holidays in October 2025

October is a busy month for regional and national holidays. Here’s a quick look at the bank holiday schedule between October 18 and October 26, 2025:

October 18 (Saturday): Closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.