Bank Holiday Today? Check Where Banks Are Closed on October 18, 2025 — Full State Wise List Inside
Confused about bank timings this weekend? On October 18, 2025, banks across India remain open as it’s the third Saturday of the month—except in Assam, where all branches are closed for the Kati Bihu festival. Here’s a full list of regional bank holidays from October 18 to 26, 2025.
Many people often postpone their banking errands to weekends, but confusion arises since not all Saturdays are working for banks. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks across India observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays each month.
However, on October 18, 2025, being the third Saturday, banks will remain open across all states, except Assam, where branches are closed to observe Kati Bihu.
According to the RBI’s official holiday calendar, this regional festival is recognized as a public holiday in Assam, affecting both scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Regular banking operations, including cheque clearances and counter services, will continue as usual in the rest of the country.
What is Kati Bihu?
Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is one of the three major Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam. It marks a crucial point in the agricultural cycle when farmers light lamps in their fields and pray for prosperity and a good harvest. The festival usually falls in October and symbolizes hope amid scarcity.
Bank Holidays in October 2025
October is a busy month for regional and national holidays. Here’s a quick look at the bank holiday schedule between October 18 and October 26, 2025:
October 18 (Saturday): Closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.
October 19 (Sunday): Weekly off, pan-India.
October 20 (Monday): Diwali/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja – banks closed in multiple states including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
October 21 (Tuesday): Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja – banks closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Nagpur, and others.
October 22 (Wednesday): Vikram Samvat New Year/Balipadyami – closures in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Shimla, and more.
October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj/Ningol Chakkouba – closures in Kanpur, Kolkata, Imphal, and others.
October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, banks closed pan-India.
October 26 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday holiday.
Banking Access During Holidays
While physical branches remain shut during holidays, digital banking services continue uninterrupted. Customers can access mobile apps, internet banking, and UPI platforms for transactions, bill payments, and fund transfers.
ATMs will also remain functional for cash withdrawals. However, certain regional transactions or cheque clearances may face delays until banks reopen in the affected states.
So, if you’re in Assam, plan your bank visit after Kati Bihu. For the rest of India, it’s business as usual this Saturday.
