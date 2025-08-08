Bank Holiday Today? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For August 8

Updated 8 August 2025 at 09:14 IST
If you’re wondering whether there’s a bank holiday today, here’s the update.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, public and private banks across India will operate as usual on Friday, August 8, 2025, except in Gangtok, Sikkim.
Are Banks Closed Today, August 8?
Branches in Gangtok will remain shut as the state observes Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a traditional festival of the indigenous Lepcha community. Customers in other parts of the country can expect normal banking operations.
Why Gangtok Has a Holiday Today
Tendong Lho Rum Faat, celebrated every August, commemorates the Lepcha legend of survival during a great flood by taking refuge on Tendong Hill. The name itself means “worship of the Tendong Hill.” The festival features prayers, rituals, and cultural performances, reinforcing the Lepchas’ deep connection with nature and ancestral traditions.
Bank Holiday tomorrow?
While most bank branches are open today, all public and private banks nationwide will remain closed tomorrow, August 9, as it is the second Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, banks observe closures on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to region-specific holidays.
Read More - Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Shut Across India
Bank Holiday August
Key Bank Holiday Dates in August 2025
Here’s a quick look at the major holidays during which banks will remain closed in specific regions:
August 8 (Friday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Sikkim
August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan – banks shut in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand
August 13 (Wednesday): Patriots Day – Manipur
August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – nationwide holiday
August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami – celebrated in many states
August 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed across India
August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa
August 28 (Thursday): Nuakhai – Odisha and neighbouring regions
Apart from the above, banks will also be closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and the second Saturday (August 9) as per RBI’s guidelines.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 09:14 IST