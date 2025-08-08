Bank Holiday Today? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For August 8

Are Banks Closed Today, August 8?

Branches in Gangtok will remain shut as the state observes Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a traditional festival of the indigenous Lepcha community. Customers in other parts of the country can expect normal banking operations.



Why Gangtok Has a Holiday Today

Tendong Lho Rum Faat, celebrated every August, commemorates the Lepcha legend of survival during a great flood by taking refuge on Tendong Hill. The name itself means “worship of the Tendong Hill.” The festival features prayers, rituals, and cultural performances, reinforcing the Lepchas’ deep connection with nature and ancestral traditions.



Bank Holiday tomorrow?

While most bank branches are open today, all public and private banks nationwide will remain closed tomorrow, August 9, as it is the second Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, banks observe closures on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to region-specific holidays.



Read More - Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Shut Across India