Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Shut Across India

In August 2025, many bank holidays will take place across various parts of India. These holidays come from national events, local festivals, and weekend breaks.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks are slated to remain shut for as many as 15 days in various states during the month. This includes weekly offs (Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays) as well as holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, online services such as net banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATM withdrawals will remain unaffected.

Key Bank Holiday Dates in August 2025

Here’s a quick look at the major holidays during which banks will remain closed in specific regions:

August 3 (Sunday): Ker Puja – observed in Tripura

August 8 (Friday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Sikkim

August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan – banks shut in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriots Day – Manipur

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – nationwide holiday

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami – celebrated in many states

August 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed across India

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa

August 28 (Thursday): Nuakhai – Odisha and neighbouring regions

Apart from the above, banks will also be closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and the second Saturday (August 9) as per RBI’s guidelines.

What this means for customers