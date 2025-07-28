Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 28 July 2025 at 20:05 IST

Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Shut Across India

In August 2025, Indian banks close for 15 days due to regional/national holidays and weekends (Sundays, 2nd/4th Saturdays). Key closures: Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi. Digital services stay active, but branch services may face delays—plan accordingly.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Bank May 2,2025
Bank Holidays in August 2025. | Image: Shutterstock

In August 2025, many bank holidays will take place across various parts of India. These holidays come from national events, local festivals, and weekend breaks. 

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks are slated to remain shut for as many as 15 days in various states during the month. This includes weekly offs (Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays) as well as holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, online services such as net banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATM withdrawals will remain unaffected.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For July 26 | Republic World

Key Bank Holiday Dates in August 2025

Here’s a quick look at the major holidays during which banks will remain closed in specific regions:

August 3 (Sunday): Ker Puja – observed in Tripura

August 8 (Friday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Sikkim

August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan – banks shut in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriots Day – Manipur

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – nationwide holiday

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami – celebrated in many states

August 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed across India

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa

August 28 (Thursday): Nuakhai – Odisha and neighbouring regions

Apart from the above, banks will also be closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and the second Saturday (August 9) as per RBI’s guidelines.

What this means for customers

Though digital banking has eased many aspects of personal finance, certain services—like cheque clearances, demand drafts, locker access, or any document verification—still require branch visits. With several back-to-back holidays, particularly in the second half of the month, delays in processing times are likely if tasks aren't completed in advance.

Published 28 July 2025 at 20:05 IST