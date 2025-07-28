Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List of Days When Banks Will Remain Shut Across India

Updated 28 July 2025 at 20:05 IST
In August 2025, many bank holidays will take place across various parts of India. These holidays come from national events, local festivals, and weekend breaks.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks are slated to remain shut for as many as 15 days in various states during the month. This includes weekly offs (Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays) as well as holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
However, online services such as net banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATM withdrawals will remain unaffected.
Here’s a quick look at the major holidays during which banks will remain closed in specific regions:
August 3 (Sunday): Ker Puja – observed in Tripura
August 8 (Friday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Sikkim
August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan – banks shut in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand
August 13 (Wednesday): Patriots Day – Manipur
August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – nationwide holiday
August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami – celebrated in many states
August 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed across India
August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa
August 28 (Thursday): Nuakhai – Odisha and neighbouring regions
Apart from the above, banks will also be closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and the second Saturday (August 9) as per RBI’s guidelines.
Though digital banking has eased many aspects of personal finance, certain services—like cheque clearances, demand drafts, locker access, or any document verification—still require branch visits. With several back-to-back holidays, particularly in the second half of the month, delays in processing times are likely if tasks aren't completed in advance.
Published 28 July 2025 at 20:05 IST