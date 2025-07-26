Bank Holiday Today? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For July 26

All banks across India are closed on July 26, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which declares that fourth Saturdays of every month are non-working days for banks.

Are Banks Closed Today?

Banks will be closed on Saturday, July 26, 2025, due to the central bank's regulations which state clearly that banks remain closed on the second as well as fourth Saturdays of every month.

Conversely, banks are operational on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Since July 26, falls on the fourth Saturday, it is classified as a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

This legislation is responsible for governing the issuance of cheques and promissory notes, which means that transactions involving these financial instruments will not be processed today.

What Are The Other Upcoming Holidays?

Additionally, banks will also be close tomorrow, that is, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Regional holidays are also scheduled in certain areas like Gangtok, which will observe Drukpa Tshe-zi.

For the month of August, nine bank holidays are also scheduled, including dates like Independence Day on August 15 and other regional festivals.

Which Services Can You Still Avail?

Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services.