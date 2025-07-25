Microsoft Layoffs: "Weighing Heavily on Me," Says CEO Satya Nadella Amid Ongoing Job Cuts

The tech giant Microsoft has laid off more than 15,000 people so far in 2025 and the stress from so many job cuts is affecting him.

What Did Satya Nadella Say?

"Before anything else, I want to speak to what's been weighing heavily on me, and what I know many of you are thinking about: the recent job eliminations," he wrote in a memorandum to his employees.

Ever since the attritions at Microsoft, investors have pushed the stock's closing price above $500 for the first time on July 9, 2025.

The company has announced the layoffs of nearly 9,000 people in the previous week.

As of June 2024, Microsoft employed 228,000 people. It has not provided any new figure that accounts for the layoffs this year, but Nadella wrote that the headcount is basically flat.

Nadella also mentioned in the memo, his company's vision for the past 10 years, which has been to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, and how the rise of AI is changing it.

Why Are These Job Cuts Happening?