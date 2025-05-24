Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Branch Open On May 24, 2025? Here's What You Need To Know

Updated May 24th 2025, 09:55 IST
If you’re heading to your local bank branch today, May 24, you might want to reschedule. As the date falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule. Both scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe fixed closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.
While banks remain open on first and third Saturdays, the RBI mandates closure on the second and fourth Saturdays, making today a non-working day for banks nationwide.
Are Banks Open in Delhi on May 24?
No. Banking operations in Delhi, as in the rest of India, are halted today due to the fourth Saturday rule. Customers in the national capital should use digital banking channels to meet their needs.
Bank Holidays in May 2025
Here are the remaining bank holidays this month:
May 25 (Sunday): Weekly off for all banks.
May 26 (Monday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — banks closed in Tripura.
May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti — banks closed in Himachal Pradesh.
According to the RBI’s calendar, bank holidays are categorised into:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays
Bank Account Closing Holidays
What Banking Services Remain Available?
Despite the physical branches being shut, customers can still access banking services through:
ATMs
Internet banking
Mobile apps
Phone banking
These services are operational 24x7, unless otherwise notified by the bank.
So, while your nearest branch may not be open today, your banking needs can still be met with ease online or through ATMs.
Read More
India's Commercial Real Estate On Rise: Find Out Key Cities Fuel Growth
If you had planned to visit your bank branch today, reschedule your visit for a working day. For any urgent needs, digital and ATM services continue to provide support. Always check the RBI's official bank holiday list or your bank’s website before planning in-person visits to avoid inconvenience.
Published May 24th 2025, 09:55 IST