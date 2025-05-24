Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Branch Open On May 24, 2025? Here's What You Need To Know

If you’re heading to your local bank branch today, May 24, you might want to reschedule. As the date falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule. Both scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe fixed closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.



While banks remain open on first and third Saturdays, the RBI mandates closure on the second and fourth Saturdays, making today a non-working day for banks nationwide.



Are Banks Open in Delhi on May 24?

No. Banking operations in Delhi, as in the rest of India, are halted today due to the fourth Saturday rule. Customers in the national capital should use digital banking channels to meet their needs.



Bank Holidays in May 2025

Here are the remaining bank holidays this month:

May 25 (Sunday): Weekly off for all banks.

May 26 (Monday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — banks closed in Tripura.

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti — banks closed in Himachal Pradesh.