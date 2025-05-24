India's Commercial Real Estate On The Rise: Find Out Which Cities Are Driving The Growth

Updated May 24th 2025, 09:39 IST
Despite global economic uncertainties, India's commercial real estate sector has shown impressive resilience and growth from 2022 to 2025, according to the latest data from ANAROCK Group.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerged as the frontrunner, experiencing a significant 28% rise in office rental values, climbing from INR 131 per sq. ft. in 2022 to INR 168 in 2025. This surge underscores MMR's position as India's most expensive commercial market, driven by robust demand from sectors such as finance, IT/ITeS, and startups, particularly in prime micro-markets like Bandra-Kurla Complex and Andheri East.
Hyderabad's Remarkable Growth
Following closely, Hyderabad showcased the second-highest growth rate at 24.1%, with rental values increasing from Rs 59 to 72 per sq. ft. over the same period. The city's affordability, proactive government policies, and thriving IT corridor have contributed significantly to its appeal among occupiers seeking cost-effective yet strategic business locations.
Regional Highlights
Delhi NCR also registered substantial growth, marking a 20% increase in office rental values, driven by infrastructure projects and rising demand in Noida and Gurugram. Bangalore, known as India's tech capital, saw a 15.8% rise, with key areas like Whitefield and Electronic City attracting global occupiers. Meanwhile, Pune and Chennai reported moderate growth rates of 11.1% and 9.1%, respectively, reflecting steady expansions in their IT/ITES and industrial sectors.
Investor Confidence and Sector Outlook
Steady growth in rental yields has bolstered investor confidence, particularly in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, where competitive capital values continue to attract investment. The rise in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and a return to pre-pandemic office absorption levels signal optimism despite global challenges.
Conclusion
Read More
Falcon Invoice Discounting: A Family Affair Behind Rs 4,215 Crore Scam?
Peush Jain, MD - Commercial Leasing & Advisory at ANAROCK Group, highlighted, "The evolution of India's commercial real estate market reflects a reimagined future of work, blending physical and flexible spaces. This transformation has sustained a strong leasing pipeline across tech parks, co-working hubs, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), ensuring continued growth in rental values amid supply constraints."
As India solidifies its position as a global outsourcing hub, the trajectory of office rental values remains poised for consistent growth across key metropolitan markets.
Published May 24th 2025, 09:39 IST