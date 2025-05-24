India's Commercial Real Estate On The Rise: Find Out Which Cities Are Driving The Growth

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerged as the frontrunner, experiencing a significant 28% rise in office rental values, climbing from INR 131 per sq. ft. in 2022 to INR 168 in 2025. This surge underscores MMR's position as India's most expensive commercial market, driven by robust demand from sectors such as finance, IT/ITeS, and startups, particularly in prime micro-markets like Bandra-Kurla Complex and Andheri East.



Hyderabad's Remarkable Growth

Following closely, Hyderabad showcased the second-highest growth rate at 24.1%, with rental values increasing from Rs 59 to 72 per sq. ft. over the same period. The city's affordability, proactive government policies, and thriving IT corridor have contributed significantly to its appeal among occupiers seeking cost-effective yet strategic business locations.



Regional Highlights

Delhi NCR also registered substantial growth, marking a 20% increase in office rental values, driven by infrastructure projects and rising demand in Noida and Gurugram. Bangalore, known as India's tech capital, saw a 15.8% rise, with key areas like Whitefield and Electronic City attracting global occupiers. Meanwhile, Pune and Chennai reported moderate growth rates of 11.1% and 9.1%, respectively, reflecting steady expansions in their IT/ITES and industrial sectors.

