Bank Holiday Today, October 11: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday?

Wondering if banks are open or closed today, October 11, 2025? We've got you covered with a clear and concise guide to bank holidays in India for today and the upcoming weeks. Whether you're planning a visit to the bank or scheduling transactions, this article will help you stay informed about bank closures in October 2025.

Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, October 11, 2025?

Banks across India will be closed on October 11, 2025, as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays, for their weekly offs.

So, if you’re planning to visit a bank today, you’ll need to wait until the next working day or use online banking services.

What About Tomorrow, October 12, 2025?

Banks will also remain closed on October 12, 2025, as it’s a Sunday, another standard weekly off for all banks in India. If you need to complete any banking tasks, consider using digital platforms like mobile apps or ATMs, which are available 24/7.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming bank holidays in India for the rest of October 2025, so you can plan your banking activities accordingly.

Note that some holidays are region-specific, depending on local festivals and traditions.

October 18, 2025 – Kati Bihu

Holiday Status: Banks under the Guwahati Regional Office will be closed for Kati Bihu.

Note: October 18 is the third Saturday of the month, so banks in all other regions (outside Guwahati) will remain open as it’s not a second or fourth Saturday.

October 19, 2025 – Sunday

Holiday Status: All banks across India will be closed for their regular weekly off.

October 20, 2025 – Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja

Holiday Status: Banks in most regions will be closed for Diwali celebrations, except for those in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar, which will remain open.

Tip: If you’re in one of these regions, check with your bank for specific hours, as some branches may operate on a limited schedule.

October 21, 2025 – Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Holiday Status: Banks in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar will be closed. Banks in other regions will remain open.

Plan ahead since this is a major festival day.

October 22, 2025 – Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja

Holiday Status: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed. Banks in other regions will stay open.

Good to Know: This day marks multiple celebrations across India, so closures vary by region.

October 23, 2025 – Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba

Holiday Status: Banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla will be closed. Banks in other regions will remain open.

Pro Tip: If you’re in a region observing this holiday, plan your banking needs in advance or use online services.

Why Do Bank Holidays Vary by Region?

In India, bank holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can vary based on regional festivals, cultural events, and local traditions. While national holidays like Republic Day or Independence Day apply to all banks, festivals like Diwali, Kati Bihu, or Bhai Bij may only affect specific regions.

Always check with your bank or refer to the RBI’s official holiday calendar for the most accurate information.

How to Manage Banking During Holidays

If banks are closed on the days you need them, don’t worry! Here are some tips to stay on top of your banking needs:

Use Online Banking: Most banks offer mobile apps and websites for transactions, bill payments, and balance checks. Visit ATMs: Cash withdrawals and deposits are available at ATMs, even on holidays. Plan Ahead: Check the holiday schedule and complete in-person banking tasks on open days. Contact Customer Care: For urgent issues, reach out to your bank’s customer service for assistance.

Stay Informed About Bank Holidays

With several holidays lined up for Diwali and other regional festivals, it’s a good idea to plan your banking activities in advance. Stay prepared, use digital banking options, and enjoy the festive season!