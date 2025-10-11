IPOs Next Week: Only 1 IPO Set To Debut On D-Street – All You Need To Know

The Indian stock market is buzzing with excitement as several companies prepare to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). These IPOs span diverse sectors, including mining, insurance, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and asset management, offering investors a range of opportunities.

This article outlines the key details of the Midwest Ltd. IPO, set to open from October 15 to October 17, 2025, along with other IPOs closing next week. With clear information on issue sizes, price bands, and listing platforms, investors can make informed decisions in this vibrant market.

Midwest Ltd. IPO

Midwest Ltd. is launching a book-built IPO worth Rs 451 crores, comprising a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares (Rs 250 crores) and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.19 crore shares (Rs 201 crores). The price band is set at Rs 1,014 to Rs 1,065 per share, with subscriptions open from October 15 to October 17, 2025. The IPO will list on BSE and NSE.

Incorporated in 1981, Midwest Ltd. operates 16 granite mines across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing varieties like Black Galaxy, Absolute Black, and Tan Brown.

The company specializes in natural stone mining, exploration, marketing, distribution, and exporting, with a focus on Black Galaxy Granite, known for its distinctive golden flakes. It operates two granite processing facilities, one each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

IPOs Closing Next Week

SK Minerals & Additives Ltd. IPO

SK Minerals & Additives Ltd. is introducing a book-built IPO of Rs 41.15 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares. The price band is Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share, and the IPO will close on October 14, 2025. It will list on BSE SME.

The company focuses on producing and supplying industrial minerals and specialty chemicals, such as bentonite, barite, talc, dolomite, and kaolin, catering to various industrial applications.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is offering a book-built IPO valued at Rs 2,517.50 crores, entirely an OFS of 23.75 crore shares. The price band is Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share, with subscriptions closing on October 14, 2025. The IPO will list on BSE and NSE.

Established in 2007 as a joint venture between Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance, the company is India’s third-largest public sector bank-led life insurer, providing a range of insurance products.

Sihora Industries Ltd. IPO

Sihora Industries Ltd. is launching a fixed-price IPO of Rs 10.56 crores, involving a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares priced at Rs 66 per share. The subscription period closes on October 14, 2025, and the IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME.

Incorporated in 2023, Sihora Industries manufactures narrow woven fabrics, lace, digitally printed fabrics, woven labels, tapes, zippers, elastics, and technical textiles for fashion and industrial use.

Rubicon Research Ltd. IPO

Rubicon Research Ltd. is rolling out a book-built IPO worth Rs 1,377.50 crores, combining a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares (Rs 500 crores) and an OFS of 1.81 crore shares (Rs 877.50 crores).

The price band is Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share, with subscriptions closing on October 13, 2025. The IPO will list on BSE and NSE.

Founded in 1999, Rubicon Research develops specialized pharmaceutical formulations, primarily for the US market, with 72 FDA-approved products as of June 2025 and FY2024 sales of USD 195 million.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. is offering a book-built Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Rs 1,326.13 crores, comprising 4.99 crore shares priced at Rs 253 to Rs 266 per share. The subscription period closes on October 13, 2025, and the IPO is expected to list on the BSE and NSE.

Formed in 1993 as a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation, the company manages mutual funds from its Mumbai headquarters.

Carefully evaluate subscription dates, price bands, and company profiles to align with your financial strategy. Consult with financial advisors and stay updated to capitalize on these exciting opportunities in India’s dynamic IPO market.