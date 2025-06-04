Ready to File ITR 2025? Essential Documents to Keep Handy

It is ITR filing season and the Income Tax Department has released income tax return forms earlier this month. These forms also contain several changes including amendments to capital gains tax rules which were announced in the Budget 2024.

However, there is no need to rush to complete the process as salaried employees have not yet received their Forms-16.

But it is also important to gather important information in the mean time.

What Document Would You Need To Keep Handy?

While filing income tax returns these are the documents that individuals need to keep with them: