Updated 4 June 2025 at 19:03 IST

Ready to File ITR 2025? Essential Documents to Keep Handy

It is ITR filing season and the Income Tax Department has released income tax return forms earlier this month. These forms also contain several changes including amendments to capital gains tax rules which were announced in the Budget 2024.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
However, there is no need to rush to complete the process as salaried employees have not yet received their Forms-16.

But it is also important to gather important information in the mean time.

What Document Would You Need To Keep Handy?

While filing income tax returns these are the documents that individuals need to keep with them:

  • Bank account statements
  • Bank TDS certificates
  • Aadhaar & PAN – which need to be linked
  • Form-26AS
  • Annual Information Statement 
  • Form-16 issued by employers – all the forms if you have switched jobs during the FY
  • Past tax returns filed
  • Salary slips, including income earned abroad, if any
  • Rent agreements and receipts to claim HRA
  • Foreign bank account statements if you were deputed abroad
  • Transaction statements of foreign investments made to make the relevant disclosures
  • Form 67 if you are claiming credit of taxes paid in a foreign country with which India has double taxation avoidance treaty
  • Details of your assets and liabilities if your income exceeds Rs 50 lakh and you have to file returns using ITR-2, which contains AL (asset-liability) schedule
  • Tax exemption proofs

