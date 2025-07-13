Bank Holiday Tomorrow Or Not? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For July 14

If you're planning banking transactions in Meghalaya, mark your calendar. Banks in the state will remain closed on Monday, July 14, 2025, in observance of the Behdeinkhlam festival — a significant cultural event celebrated by the Pnar community.



This closure is officially listed in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) July holiday calendar and is categorized as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Such holidays affect both physical bank branches and cheque clearance operations in the region.



According to the official website of the Meghalaya government, "Behdienkhlam is the most celebrated cultural festival among the Pnars." The festival, whose name means “chasing away the demon of cholera,” is a vibrant event held annually in Jowai, post the sowing season. It is also a spiritual appeal to God for a bountiful harvest and is marked by traditional dances and rituals.



