Bank Holiday Tomorrow Or Not? Here's What RBI’s Calendar Says For July 14

If you're planning banking transactions in Meghalaya, mark your calendar. Banks in the state will remain closed on Monday, July 14, 2025, in observance of the Behdeinkhlam festival — a significant cultural event celebrated by the Pnar community.
This closure is officially listed in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) July holiday calendar and is categorized as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Such holidays affect both physical bank branches and cheque clearance operations in the region.
According to the official website of the Meghalaya government, "Behdienkhlam is the most celebrated cultural festival among the Pnars." The festival, whose name means “chasing away the demon of cholera,” is a vibrant event held annually in Jowai, post the sowing season. It is also a spiritual appeal to God for a bountiful harvest and is marked by traditional dances and rituals.
Understanding RBI’s Bank Holiday System
The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays
Bank Account Closing Holidays
Banks across India also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays, unless otherwise specified.
Complete List of Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2025
Here are the regional bank closures scheduled for the rest of the month:
July 14 (Monday): Behdeinkhlam Festival – Meghalaya
July 16 (Wednesday): Harela Festival – Uttarakhand
July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Meghalaya
July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Tripura
July 20 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday – All India
July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – All India
July 27 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday – All India
July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Sikkim
Final Reminder:
Whether you're visiting a bank branch or expecting cheque clearances or government payments, always check the RBI’s official calendar and plan your transactions accordingly. For customers in states like Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Sikkim, these upcoming holidays may affect routine banking services.
Stay informed to save time — and avoid surprise bank visits on a closed day.
