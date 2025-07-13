Will Rs 500 Notes Stop Coming from ATMs After September 2025? Here's What You Should Know

The fake message caused significant confusion among the public, prompting authorities to issue an urgent clarification to prevent further spread of misinformation.



What the PIB Fact Check Unit Said

In an official clarification posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the PIB Fact Check Unit categorically denied the claim. The post read:

“Has RBI really asked banks to stop disbursing ₹500 notes from ATMs by September 2025?

A message falsely claiming exactly this is spreading on #WhatsApp

No such instruction has been issued by the @RBI.

₹500 notes will continue to be legal tender.

Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!”



The unit stressed that Rs 500 notes remain legal tender and continue to be a valid part of India’s currency system.



No RBI Notification or Website Update

There has been no official communication or notification from the RBI regarding any withdrawal of Rs 500 notes from ATMs. The central bank’s official website also makes no mention of such a policy, reinforcing the PIB’s position.



The RBI, as India’s central monetary authority, follows formal channels for any significant change in currency circulation or legal tender status. “No such instruction has been issued by the RBI,” the PIB said clearly in its post.



The Dangers of Viral Misinformation

The misleading WhatsApp message spread widely through social media groups, raising concerns about how easily misinformation can incite panic and undermine public trust in the financial system.

