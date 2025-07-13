Will Rs 500 Notes Stop Coming from ATMs After September 2025? Here's What You Should Know

Updated 13 July 2025 at 13:01 IST
A viral WhatsApp message falsely claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered banks to stop distributing Rs 500 denomination notes from ATMs by September 2025 has been exposed as a hoax by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit.
The fake message caused significant confusion among the public, prompting authorities to issue an urgent clarification to prevent further spread of misinformation.
What the PIB Fact Check Unit Said
In an official clarification posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the PIB Fact Check Unit categorically denied the claim. The post read:
“Has RBI really asked banks to stop disbursing ₹500 notes from ATMs by September 2025?
A message falsely claiming exactly this is spreading on #WhatsApp
#PIBFactCheck
No such instruction has been issued by the @RBI.
₹500 notes will continue to be legal tender.
Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!”
The unit stressed that Rs 500 notes remain legal tender and continue to be a valid part of India’s currency system.
No RBI Notification or Website Update
There has been no official communication or notification from the RBI regarding any withdrawal of Rs 500 notes from ATMs. The central bank’s official website also makes no mention of such a policy, reinforcing the PIB’s position.
The RBI, as India’s central monetary authority, follows formal channels for any significant change in currency circulation or legal tender status. “No such instruction has been issued by the RBI,” the PIB said clearly in its post.
The Dangers of Viral Misinformation
The misleading WhatsApp message spread widely through social media groups, raising concerns about how easily misinformation can incite panic and undermine public trust in the financial system.
The PIB emphasized the importance of verifying such claims through authentic government sources, including official websites and social media handles. “Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it,” the PIB urged.
Call for Digital Vigilance and Reporting
The Fact Check Unit reiterated its call for digital awareness and responsible sharing of information. Citizens are encouraged not only to refrain from forwarding unverified messages but also to report suspicious or misleading content to appropriate authorities.
This isn’t the first time currency-related misinformation has made rounds online. In the past, similar hoaxes about demonetisation or changes in the status of certain denominations have circulated, all of which were later debunked by official agencies.
Rs 500 Notes Remain Legal Tender
As of now, Rs 500 notes remain fully valid and continue to be part of India's monetary system. The public is urged to ignore the viral hoax and rely on credible sources for financial and government-related information.
Published 13 July 2025 at 13:00 IST