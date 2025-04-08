Bank Holidays In April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days

Indian bank customers must observe a set of public and regional holidays scheduled for April 2025. The holidays are likely to impact banking services such as branch-based services, cheque clearings, and processing timelines.

Online banking will be operational, but it's best to prepare for any critical transactions in advance.

Bank Holidays to Watch

According to the official notification, the following are the key bank holidays in April 2025



April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti – Observed in several states in honor of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

April 13 (Sunday): Vaisakhi/Baisakhi – A harvest festival observed in Punjab and surrounding states, is also the Sikh New Year.

April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti – A national holiday in most of India to mark the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was the mastermind of the Indian Constitution.

April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year/Himachal Day – In West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – A religious holiday celebrated all over the country to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

What Customers Should Know

Though these dates vary slightly by state due to regional practices, they are celebrated as public holidays in the region. Banks regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) generally follow these days according to the holiday list published under the Negotiable Instruments Act.