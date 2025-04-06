Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed On April 10?

No opening bell, no tickers running green or red — the Indian Stock Market will take a pause this Thursday, April 10, as exchanges shut shop to observe Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for all trading activities — including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.



According to the official trading holiday calendar published on BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com), this is one of the 14 full-day market holidays scheduled for the calendar year 2025.



April Stock Market Holidays

The month of April 2025 will see three market holidays:

April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

Read More

Stock Market Holidays In April 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List



Recap: Market Crash on April 4 Amid Global Jitters



On April 4, Indian benchmarks plummeted sharply in reaction to US President Donald Trump ’s announcement of a 27% reciprocal tariff on India, contributing to a global market rout.

Indian indices mirrored the global trend. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by over 900 points, settling at 75,364.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell nearly 1.50%, closing below the 23,000 mark.

Full List of Key Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025

Aside from regular weekends, notable market holidays ahead include:

June & July 2025 – No holidays (continuous trading expected)

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Diwali & Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurab

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas