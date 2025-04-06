Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed On April 10?

Updated April 10th 2025, 09:48 IST
No opening bell, no tickers running green or red — the Indian Stock Market will take a pause this Thursday, April 10, as exchanges shut shop to observe Shri Mahavir Jayanti.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for all trading activities — including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.
According to the official trading holiday calendar published on BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com), this is one of the 14 full-day market holidays scheduled for the calendar year 2025.
April Stock Market Holidays
The month of April 2025 will see three market holidays:
April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday
Recap: Market Crash on April 4 Amid Global Jitters
On April 4, Indian benchmarks plummeted sharply in reaction to US President Donald Trump ’s announcement of a 27% reciprocal tariff on India, contributing to a global market rout.
Indian indices mirrored the global trend. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by over 900 points, settling at 75,364.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell nearly 1.50%, closing below the 23,000 mark.
Full List of Key Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025
Aside from regular weekends, notable market holidays ahead include:
June & July 2025 – No holidays (continuous trading expected)
August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day
August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Diwali & Balipratipada
November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurab
December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas
Stock Market On 9th April
Indian equity indices closed lower on April 9, with the Nifty settling at 22,400. The Sensex concluded the day down by 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent, closing at 73,847.15, while the Nifty recorded a decline of 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 22,399.15.
