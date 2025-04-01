Bank Holidays In April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days - List

As the new financial year 2025-2026 begins, banks across India observe a holiday on April 1, 2025, for annual account closing. However, this closure does not apply uniformly nationwide. Here is the list of holidays as per your city.



Annual Account Closing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates April 1 each year for banks to finalize their accounts. Consequently, most banks remain closed to the public on this day. This practice allows financial institutions to update records and prepare for the new fiscal year.

Exceptions in Certain States

Despite the general closure, banks in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya remain operational on April 1, 2025. Customers in these states can access banking services as usual.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 2025 includes several bank holidays across various states due to regional festivals and observances. Notable dates include:



April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday in Telangana.

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti observed in multiple states.

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year celebrated in various regions.

April 18: Good Friday observed in most states.



Additionally, banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays (April 12 and April 26) and all Sundays as per the standard schedule.

Planning Your Banking Activities