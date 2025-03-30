Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days in April. Full List Inside

Bank Holidays in April: As April 2025 begins, banks across India are gearing up for a series of closures, with a total of 15 holidays scheduled throughout the month. These include weekends, public holidays, and regional observances, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow?

The first holiday falls on April 1, marking the annual bank closing day.

Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 1 (Tuesday): Year-end bank closing.

April 5 (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Telangana).

April 6 (Sunday): Weekend holiday.

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti (observed in multiple states).

April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday.

April 13 (Sunday): Weekend holiday.

April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Tamil New Year (regional holidays).

April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (regional holidays).

April 16 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu (Assam).

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday (observed in most states).

April 20 (Sunday): Weekend holiday.

April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja (Tripura).

April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday.

April 27 (Sunday): Weekend holiday.

April 29 (Tuesday): Parshuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh).

What You Need to Know

While physical bank branches will remain closed on these days, online banking services, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to function seamlessly. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience.