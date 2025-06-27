Jio Financial Services Share Price: Mukesh Ambani-Led NBFC Stock Climbs 5% On SEBI Green Light — What Investors Should Know?

Jio Financial Services Gets Green Light From Sebi To Operate As A Brokerage Firm | Image: Republic

Jio BlackRock Broking has received an approval from the Indian markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start operations as a brokerage firm in India.

What Is The Objective Behind This?

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for Indian investors.

Additionally, the parent of the broking entity, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Inc.

Jio Financial Services Share Price Rises

After the announcement, the share price of Jio Financial Services jumped nearly 5% in the morning trade on the BSE on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The stock opened at Rs 313.85 per equity share against its previous close of Rs 312.40 and jumped 4.5% to an intraday high of Rs 326.55.

At the time of filing this story or at 1:32 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 325.20 per equity share, which is 4.10% higher as compared to the previous close.

"With Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, we will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors. Now with brokerage, we will also bring an execution platform for self-directed investors," said Marc Pilgrem, Managing Director and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited.

"These are exciting times for us. Even as Jio BlackRock’s Asset Management arm introduces innovative mutual funds to the market, and Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers prepares to launch operations, the approval for the broking entity adds another dimension to our strategy of democratising investments in India, through easily accessible and digital-first solutions," said Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services.