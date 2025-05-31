Bank Holidays In June 2025: Check Full List Of Dates And Cities

Bank Holidays 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the official list of bank holidays for June 2025. These holidays vary from state to state due to regional festivals and local events.

Knowing when banks will be closed can help customers plan financial transactions and avoid any disruption in banking services.

Why Bank Holidays Vary Across India

Bank holidays in India are not uniform across the country because each state celebrates different festivals and regional occasions. While some holidays like national festivals are observed throughout India, many are limited to specific regions.

Additionally, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as per RBI rules, along with all Sundays.

Key Bank Holidays in June 2025

In June 2025, several holidays have been scheduled across various states. These include Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) on June 6, Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) on June 7, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa on June 11, Ratha Yatra or Kang (Rathajatra) on June 27, and Remna Ni on June 30.

These dates are observed in different states based on regional significance and are not nationwide holidays.

Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed

Bank closures on specific dates will vary by city. For example, banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, and several other cities will remain closed on June 6 and 7 for Bakrid.

On June 11, Gangtok and Shimla will observe a holiday for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti or Saga Dawa.

On June 27, banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will close for Ratha Yatra. Lastly, on June 30, Aizawl banks will be shut for Remna Ni. Customers should check the holiday list specific to their location to avoid any inconvenience.

Second and Fourth Saturday Closures

In addition to the state-specific holidays, banks across India will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, which fall on June 8 and June 22, respectively.

These closures apply to all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Regular Sunday closures will also continue throughout the month.

Use Online and Mobile Banking Services

Despite physical bank branches being closed on certain days, customers can continue to use online and mobile banking services without interruption.

Digital platforms such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and internet banking will be available for transactions. Services like bill payments, mobile recharges, fund transfers, and online bookings can be done using banking apps and websites.