Bank Holidays in May 2025: Are Banks Open On May 1st? Checking The RBI Holiday Calendar

Indian Bank customers are advised to note the public and regional holidays on May 1, 2025. These holidays are expected to impact banking services, including branch operations, cheque clearing, and processing times.

Although online banking will remain operational, it is recommended to prepare for any essential transactions in advance.

Is The Bank Open On May 1?

Banks will observe a holiday on the first day of the coming month of May, 2025. Banks will remain closed on the national holiday of May Day, which is linked with Labour Day and a state holiday on Maharashtra Day.

Cities like Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram are the selected cities where banks will remain shut.

What Is Maharashtra Day?

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra, commemorating the formation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, after the linguistic reorganisation of states.

The day is celebrated with parades, cultural events, and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state. The schools and government offices remain closed, and people participate in various activities to mark the occasion.

This opportunity is to reflect on the progress made by the state since its formation and showcase the significant contributions to the country’s economy and culture.

What is Labour Day?

May Day commemorates the historic struggles and gains made by the workers and the labour movement and is similarly observed worldwide in countries like the United States and Canada, which occurs on the first Monday of September, as per media reports.

What Customers Should Know