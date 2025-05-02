Bank Holidays May 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, May 2, 2025? Check Today’s Bank Holiday Schedule

Are Banks Closed On May 2, 2025? | Image: Shutterstock

Indian Bank customers must observe public and regional holidays scheduled for May 2025. The holidays will likely impact banking services such as branch-based services, cheque clearing, and processing timelines.

Online banking will be operational, but preparing for essential transactions in advance is best.

Bank Holiday Today

On Friday, May 2, 2025, banks across India will remain open, as the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) noted. While banks close for various national, regional, and religious occasions, they will operate on this date, except for the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Next Bank Holiday

May 4 (Sunday)—Banks will observe a holiday because of the weekend off. Hence, customers should plan their visits accordingly.

Upcoming Holidays In May 2025

May 9 (Thursday): Guru Rabindra Jayanti—A state holiday; Kolkata banks remain closed on the birth anniversary of the great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday—National Bank Holiday; Indian banks will remain closed.

May 11 (Weekend holiday)

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima—a religious holiday celebrated in some parts of the country. Banks to remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Kanpur, and other states.

May 16 (Friday): Sikkim Day—Observed in Gangtok , Sikkim, commemorating India’s 22nd state. Banks are to remain closed.

May 18 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday—All Indian banks to remain closed.

May 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

May 26 (Monday): Kazi Nazrul Islam—Agartala banks will remain closed on the birth anniversary of a revolutionary writer and poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti—a public holiday; banks to remain closed in Shimla.

What Customers Should Know

Though these dates vary slightly by state due to religious practices, they are celebrated as public holidays in the region. Banks regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follow these days according to the holiday list published by the Negotiable Instruments Act.