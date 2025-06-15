Bank Holidays Next Week: Just One Day Off From June 16–22: Check RBI Calendar

Updated 15 June 2025 at 09:52 IST
As June enters its final stretch, bank customers can expect minimal disruption to their financial errands. The upcoming week will see only a single bank closure across the country, offering convenience for those planning in-branch visits or financial transactions.
Bank Holiday Next Week
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across India will be closed on Sunday, June 22, 2025. This is part of the routine weekly closure, as all banks remain shut every Sunday nationwide.
Are Banks Open on Saturday, June 21?
Yes. Banks will be operational on Saturday, June 21, as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to RBI norms, banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while remaining open on the first and third Saturdays.
So, customers can avail of in-person banking services on June 21 without any disruption.
June 2025: State-Wise Bank Holidays So Far
Although next week has only one national closure, June 2025 has seen a few region-specific holidays, mostly driven by religious and cultural events. Here’s a quick recap of state-wise bank holidays observed earlier this month:
June 7 (Saturday) – Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) – Banks were closed pan-India.
June 11 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Banks were closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
June 27 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) – Closures in Odisha and Manipur.
June 30 (Monday) – Remna Ni – Banks will be closed in Mizoram.
Digital Banking Services Remain Unaffected
Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue transactions via digital banking platforms, including net banking, mobile apps, UPI, digital wallets, and ATMs. These services operate 24x7 and are not impacted by RBI-declared holidays.
For any urgent or branch-specific banking needs, it is advisable to complete transactions on working days to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
Check With Your Bank for Regional Variations
While the RBI provides a national-level bank holiday calendar, regional holidays vary by state based on local festivals and observances. Customers are encouraged to check the official RBI holiday list or contact their local bank branches to confirm closures specific to their location.
