Bank Holidays Next Week: Just One Day Off From June 16–22: Check RBI Calendar

Bank Holiday Next Week

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across India will be closed on Sunday, June 22, 2025. This is part of the routine weekly closure, as all banks remain shut every Sunday nationwide.



Are Banks Open on Saturday, June 21?

Yes. Banks will be operational on Saturday, June 21, as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to RBI norms, banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while remaining open on the first and third Saturdays.



So, customers can avail of in-person banking services on June 21 without any disruption.



June 2025: State-Wise Bank Holidays So Far

Although next week has only one national closure, June 2025 has seen a few region-specific holidays, mostly driven by religious and cultural events. Here’s a quick recap of state-wise bank holidays observed earlier this month:



June 7 (Saturday) – Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) – Banks were closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Banks were closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) – Closures in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30 (Monday) – Remna Ni – Banks will be closed in Mizoram.