Updated 4 September 2025 at 13:51 IST

Bank Holidays in September 2025: Check Complete City-Wise List, Key Festivals, and RBI Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its list of bank holidays for September 2025, with 15 holidays scheduled across states. These include weekends and major festivals such as Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, and Durga Puja. Here’s the complete city-wise list of closures and essential services available online.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Bank Holidays | Image: X
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the official list of bank holidays for September 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and regional observances. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed on a total of 15 days in September, including weekends and major festivals.

Key Festivals to Impact Banking Operations
The month is packed with cultural and religious festivities such as Onam, Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), Indrajatra, Navratra Sthapna, and Durga Puja. These holidays will be observed in different states and cities as per local customs. For example, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a closure on September 4 for Onam, while cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad will remain shut on September 5 for Milad-un-Nabi.

Complete City-Wise List of Holidays
Sep 3 (Wed): Karma Puja – Ranchi


Sep 4 (Thu): Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram


Sep 5 (Fri): Milad-un-Nabi – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and more


Sep 6 (Sat): Milad-un-Nabi/Indrajatra – Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar


Sep 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sun): Weekly Sunday holidays – Nationwide


Sep 12 (Fri): Navratra Sthapna – Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar


Sep 13 (Sat): Second Saturday – Nationwide


Sep 22 (Mon): Navratra Sthapna – Jaipur


Sep 23 (Tue): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata


Sep 27 (Sat): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide


Sep 29 (Mon): Maha Saptami/Durga Puja – Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Imphal


Sep 30 (Tue): Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja – Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi


(Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025)

Digital Banking Services Will Remain Available
While physical branches will remain closed, the RBI clarified that digital and self-service banking services will continue without disruption. Customers can use internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS (within operational hours) for transactions, bill payments, and fund transfers.

Customers Advised to Plan Ahead
With consecutive festive holidays lined up, customers are advised to schedule important in-branch work like cheque clearance, demand drafts, or KYC updates in advance. For routine banking needs, digital platforms are encouraged.

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 13:51 IST

