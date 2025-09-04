Updated 4 September 2025 at 13:51 IST
Bank Holidays in September 2025: Check Complete City-Wise List, Key Festivals, and RBI Guidelines
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its list of bank holidays for September 2025, with 15 holidays scheduled across states. These include weekends and major festivals such as Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, and Durga Puja. Here’s the complete city-wise list of closures and essential services available online.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the official list of bank holidays for September 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and regional observances. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed on a total of 15 days in September, including weekends and major festivals.
Key Festivals to Impact Banking Operations
The month is packed with cultural and religious festivities such as Onam, Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), Indrajatra, Navratra Sthapna, and Durga Puja. These holidays will be observed in different states and cities as per local customs. For example, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a closure on September 4 for Onam, while cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad will remain shut on September 5 for Milad-un-Nabi.
Complete City-Wise List of Holidays
Sep 3 (Wed): Karma Puja – Ranchi
Sep 4 (Thu): Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
Sep 5 (Fri): Milad-un-Nabi – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and more
Sep 6 (Sat): Milad-un-Nabi/Indrajatra – Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar
Sep 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sun): Weekly Sunday holidays – Nationwide
Sep 12 (Fri): Navratra Sthapna – Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar
Sep 13 (Sat): Second Saturday – Nationwide
Sep 22 (Mon): Navratra Sthapna – Jaipur
Sep 23 (Tue): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata
Sep 27 (Sat): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide
Sep 29 (Mon): Maha Saptami/Durga Puja – Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Imphal
Sep 30 (Tue): Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja – Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi
(Source: RBI Holiday Calendar 2025)
Digital Banking Services Will Remain Available
While physical branches will remain closed, the RBI clarified that digital and self-service banking services will continue without disruption. Customers can use internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS (within operational hours) for transactions, bill payments, and fund transfers.
Customers Advised to Plan Ahead
With consecutive festive holidays lined up, customers are advised to schedule important in-branch work like cheque clearance, demand drafts, or KYC updates in advance. For routine banking needs, digital platforms are encouraged.
Read More - Tobacco Stocks Stay Lit: ITC, Godfrey Phillips Gain Despite 40% GST Rate
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 13:51 IST