Bank Holidays in September 2025: Check Complete City-Wise List, Key Festivals, and RBI Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the official list of bank holidays for September 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and regional observances. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will remain closed on a total of 15 days in September, including weekends and major festivals.



Key Festivals to Impact Banking Operations

The month is packed with cultural and religious festivities such as Onam, Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), Indrajatra, Navratra Sthapna, and Durga Puja. These holidays will be observed in different states and cities as per local customs. For example, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a closure on September 4 for Onam, while cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad will remain shut on September 5 for Milad-un-Nabi.



Complete City-Wise List of Holidays

Sep 3 (Wed): Karma Puja – Ranchi