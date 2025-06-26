Bank Nifty Breaks Out! HDFC, ICICI Drive Rally - Can 58,500 Be the Next Big Milestone?

The bullish sentiment was largely confined to the private banking space, as several public sector banks like SBI, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and IDFC First Bank remained in the red with marginal losses.



Bank Nifty Key Levels To Watch Today

According to Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the current rally has been technically validated.



“Bank Nifty has broken out of an Inside Bar pattern on the upside. This suggests a breakout after a brief consolidation. With the daily and hourly momentum indicators showing a positive crossover, the bullish outlook is supported. We expect Bank Nifty to touch levels of 57,600 – 58,000 in the short term. The support base is placed at 56,600 – 56,500,” he said.



Global and Domestic Cues Supporting Sentiment

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, attributed the upmove not just to technical strength, but also to positive global cues and macroeconomic optimism.

“We’ve seen both the benchmark indices climbing higher by more than 0.5% wherein the banking index has climbed to a new high surpassing the previous swing high of 57,032.55 and tested a new high of 57,076.95,” she noted.





Sachdeva pointed to reduced geopolitical tensions, particularly due to the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, as well as a growing disconnect between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over rate cuts.



“This has boosted sentiment that the Fed is likely to consider cutting rates at its July meeting by 25 basis points,” she added.



Additionally, the US dollar index fell to a three-year low of 97.26, further aiding global market liquidity. On the domestic front, S&P Global raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.5% from 6.3% for FY26, citing the RBI’s front-loaded easing measures aimed at reviving credit and consumption, as per Sachdeva.



What Lies Ahead for Bank Nifty?

With improving macro fundamentals and favorable liquidity conditions, market watchers are optimistic about continued momentum in the banking index.



We feel 57,180 is a near-term resistance for Bank Nifty. Unless that is breached, further upside will be capped. However, in case breached, we see upside towards 57,800 and even 58,500 as a possibility. On the downside, strong support exists at 56,500 and 55,500,” Sachdeva said.



‘We see the banking index, heading higher towards 57,800 and then 58,500 is also a possibility in the near term,’ She added.



The sharp rally in HDFC Bank, which holds the highest weightage in the Bank Nifty, remains a key factor in sustaining the current bullish trend.