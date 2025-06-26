Nestlé Share Price: Maggi Maker’s Stock Pops As Bonus Shares Announcement Stir Up Investor Appetite

The shares of one of the largest consumer brands - Nestle gained in the early morning trade on Thursday before the board's meeting to consider the company's first-ever bonus share issue.

The board in its meeting, which was scheduled today, has approved its first-ever bonus share issue in a 1:1 ratio.

Nestle India Bonus Issue Meeting

On June 19, Nestle India had announced the date of the board meeting which was to be scheduled today.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to inter alia consider and approve the proposal for the issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Nestle India Dividend History

The company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders and recently announced a dividend too. Nestle India recommended paying a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 on the company's 964,157,160 equity shares, which were issued, subscribed for and paid-up during the fiscal year 2024-25.

Nestle India Issue Details

"Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one (1) bonus equity share of face value of Rs 1/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹1/- each, held by the members of the Company as on the record date, by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 96,41,57,160/- (Rupees ninety-six crore forty-one lakh fifty-seven thousand one hundred and sixty only) out of the retained earnings of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company," the company said in an exchange filing.

Nestle India Record Date