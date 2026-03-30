Bank Nifty Crashes 1,433 Pts as RBI’s $100M Forex Cap Forces $40Bn Unwind; Axis, SBI Lead Sectoral Rout

Indian banking stocks plummeted on Monday as investors braced for a multi-billion rupee blow to treasury earnings following a surprise regulatory crackdown by the central bank aimed at stabilizing the rupee.

The Nifty Bank index sank 1,433.50 points, or 2.67%, to trade at 52,274.60 by 10:28 AM IST. The sell-off wiped out market value across both private and public sector lenders, as the market reacted to the Reserve Bank of India’s emergency weekend mandate to curb currency speculation.

The $40 Billion Squeeze

The rout was triggered by an RBI circular issued late Friday, which slashes the Net Open Position (NOP) limit for all authorized dealer banks to a uniform $100 million by April 10. Previously, large banks operated under board-approved limits that allowed unhedged dollar holdings to reach up to 25% of their Tier-1 capital, often exceeding $1.5 billion for top-tier lenders.

Analysts at Jefferies estimate that the banking system must now liquidate between $30 billion and $50 billion in "long-dollar" arbitrage positions. These trades, which involved buying dollars onshore to profit from higher premiums in the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, must now be unwound at a rapid pace to meet the new ceiling.

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The forced liquidation of these positions in a volatile market is expected to result in heavy mark-to-market (MTM) losses. A combined industry-wide hit of approximately ₹4,000 crore ($430 million) for the current quarter ending March 31 is projected.

Axis Bank dropped 3.4%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank shed 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) plummeted 3.9%, hence reflecting fears over the scale of its forex book.

Macro Headwinds

The regulatory shock comes amid a storm for Indian financials. Brent crude continues to trade near $115 per barrel as the West Asia conflict enters its fifth week, while the India VIX has surged 7.5% to 28.81. Furthermore, persistent FII outflows have totaled over ₹1.14 lakh crore this month, keeping the sector under sustained pressure.