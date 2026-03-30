Rupee Surges to 93.51 as RBI Imposes $100M Forex Cap; Banking Stocks Tumble on Expected ₹4,000 Cr Treasury Loss

The Indian rupee surged 130 paise on Monday, staged its sharpest single-day recovery in over two years as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved to dismantle speculative "long-dollar" positions by slashing bank exposure limits.

The local currency jumped to 93.51 per dollar in mid-morning trade, a dramatic reversal from Friday’s record closing low of 94.81. The rally follows an emergency weekend circular from the regulator that fundamentally tightens the net open position (NOP) limits for all authorized dealer banks.

Forced Dollar Liquidation

Under the new mandate issued late Friday, the RBI has capped the NOP—the total unhedged foreign currency exposure a bank can hold—at a uniform $100 million. This limit must be met by April 10, 2026.

Previously, major lenders operated under board-approved limits that allowed them to hold unhedged positions of up to 25% of their Tier-1 capital. For India’s largest banks, this often translated to dollar holdings exceeding $1.5 billion each. Analysts estimate the banking system is now required to unwind between $30 billion and $40 billion in excess dollar holdings to comply with the new ceiling.

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The regulatory strike is aimed at curbing a persistent arbitrage trade where banks were buying dollars in the domestic "onshore" market and selling them at a premium in the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets.

By forcing a massive supply of dollars back into the local market, the RBI has created a temporary liquidity buffer, helping the rupee withstand the broader pressure of Brent crude prices, which are currently trading near $115.30 per barrel amid the five-week-old conflict in West Asia.

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