Banks Holidays In August: Are Banks Closed For Three Days This Week?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the official list of bank holidays for August 2025 and according to that announcement, public as well as private sector banks will remain closed on three different days this week in certain specific parts of the country.

Why Are These Banking Holidays Observed?

These holidays are observed as they are a part of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which allows regional holidays depending on festivals, religious observances or other local customs.

These bank closures are typically not applicable for the entire country and banks will remain operational in the states where no holiday has been declared.

When Are Banks Closed This Week?

August 25: Banks in Guwahati will remain closed on Monday, August 25, on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev. Sankardev is a popular saint and philosopher, poet and social reformer, who lived between 1449 and 1568 and his contributions hold deep cultural and spiritual importance in Assam, and his death anniversary is observed with immense devotion.

August 27: Banks will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27 in several major cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijaywada will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Additionally, in certain cities, other festivals like Samvatsari and Ganesh Puja are also observed and they fall on the same date, leading to a complete suspension of banking services in those locations.

August 28: Banks in Bhubaneshwar will be closed on Thursday on account of Nuakhai, which is a festival which celebrates the harvest season, while banks in Panaji will also remain closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Therefore, banking services in the region will remain suspended for the day.

Will Banks Function In Other States?

According to the central bank, these holidays are specific to certain states, which means that banks will function normally in states where no festival holiday has been declared.