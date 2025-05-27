BDL Dividend 2025: Defence PSU Declares Cash Reward In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Details

Bharat Dynamics Limited's (BDL) board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and, once approved, will be disbursed within 30 days of the AGM.

BDL also announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The results were reviewed and recommended by the audit committee and subsequently approved by the board of directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2025, the filing added.

Bharat Dynamics reported a 5.5% decline in its net profit at Rs 272.7 crore on Tuesday, May 27, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The firm had seen a profit of Rs 288.8 crore in the same period last year.