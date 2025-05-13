BDL Share Price Today: Defence-Led Bharat Dynamics Surges Over 7%- Here's Why

BDL Share Price Today: After PM Modi's speech on May 12, 2025 shares of BDL reflected investor confidence, surged beyond 7%. | Image: IAF

BDL Share Price: The shares of private defence player Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) rose as much as 7.94 per cent to Rs 1694.30 apiece, on account of having received the order to manufacture the Akash missile system, and positive investor sentiments fueled by PM Narendra Modi's fiery speech, which emphasized the need for "Made in India' defence equipment."

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "India has showcased its excellence in new-age warfare. The time has come for 'Made in India' defence equipment."

Further, the Prime Minister stood by India's new normal, which is the Operation Sindoor approach to terrorism, further strengthening its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

His push for homegrown defence capabilities comes at a time when India’s domestic defence manufacturing has seen rapid growth.

PM Modi's Speech Drives Investor Confidence

According to official data, the south Asian nation's defence manufacturing touched Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY24 — a 174 per cent jump from 2014–15 — largely fueled by the 'Make in India' initiative. Defence exports also hit a record Rs 21,083 crore in the same fiscal year, a thirty-fold increase over the past decade, with shipments reaching over 100 countries.

Further in his powerful 22-minute speech to citizens of India, he said," "Water and blood cannot flow together," bringing everyone's attention to the Indus Water Treaty still being in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025.

This comes after Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday. where they decided to continue the ceasefire and avoid initiating any "aggressive and inimical action against each other".

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.