How BDL, HAL, BEL, Paras Defence, Mazagon Dock And Other Defence Stocks Performed Today?

Defence Stocks Today: India’s defence stocks experienced a significant rally, driven by the announcement of Operation Sindoor, a major military offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), on Wednesday.

This operation, launched on May 7, is a direct retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terror attack, and it has bolstered investor confidence in companies connected to national security and defence sectors.

The Indian stock markets, which opened on a negative note, soon recovered following the news of the anti-terror operation. The Nifty 50 index began the day with a loss of 146 points, at 24,233.30, a decline of 0.60%.

Similarly, the BSE Sensex opened lower by 692.27 points, or 0.86%, at 79,948.80. However, both indices saw a quick rebound, ending in a relatively flat trading session.

Defence Stocks Performance

Among the key defence sector stocks, several companies saw notable increases in their share prices, reflecting the market's positive sentiment towards the sector after the military strike.

DCX Systems Ltd gained 2.52%, closing at Rs 277.10. Data Patterns (India) rose by 1.70%, reaching Rs 2,237.05.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies saw an increase of 2.54%, trading at Rs 1,387.00.

Astra Microwave Products climbed by 1.44%, trading at Rs 843.40.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd was up by 0.49%, reaching Rs 1,841.00.

Solar Industries India also saw a modest increase of 0.62%, trading at Rs 13,279.45.

However, some companies in the sector saw slight declines, such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, which fell by 0.45%, and Bharat Dynamics, which declined by 1.63%.

The Nifty India Defence index, which tracks the performance of defence-related companies, remained almost unchanged, trading at 7,008.65, reflecting mixed investor sentiment across the sector. Out of the 18 stocks listed, there were 8 advances and 10 declines.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

The offensive, carried out by the Indian military, was described as one of India’s deepest strikes on Pakistan’s territory since 1971. A total of nine carefully chosen locations in PoK and Pakistan were targeted, with reports confirming the success of all strikes.

The primary goal of the operation was to neutralise senior leaders of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were allegedly planning terror attacks against India.

These strikes are seen as part of India's ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism and disrupt the operations of groups that are supported by the Pakistan Army and its intelligence wing, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).