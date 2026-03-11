Updated 11 March 2026 at 10:47 IST
Bears Tighten Grip: Sensex Sheds 500 Pts From High; Nifty Struggles at 24,100 Support
Indian markets reversed early gains as the Sensex fell 387 points to 77,818 and the Nifty slipped to 24,119, over 500 points below the day’s high. Banking and IT stocks led losses amid FII selling of ₹4,672 crore, rising volatility and geopolitical concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.
Indian equity markets reversed early gains on Wednesday as selling pressure intensified across banking, IT, and telecom stocks, dragging benchmark indices lower during mid-morning trade.
The BSE Sensex fell to 77,818.73 by 10:24 AM IST, down 387.25 points or 0.50% from the previous close. The index also retreated more than 500 points from its intraday high of 78,321, reflecting a sharp reversal in market sentiment. The Nifty 50 mirrored the decline, slipping 142.35 points or 0.59% to 24,119.25, breaching the key 24,200 psychological level and approaching the 24,100 support zone.
Banking stocks led the decline with the Nifty Bank falling 421.15 points or 0.75% to 55,840.45. Meanwhile, the market’s fear gauge, the India VIX, surged 1.45 points or 6.78% to 22.85, which indicates rising volatility and risk aversion among investors.
Heavyweights Drag Market Lower
Losses were concentrated in frontline stocks across the telecom, banking, and IT sectors.
- Bharti Airtel declined 1.28% to ₹1,826.70, emerging as one of the top laggards on the benchmark indices.
- HDFC Bank slipped 0.70%, while ICICI Bank fell 0.55%, pulling the banking index lower.
- Infosys dropped 0.75% to ₹1,286.10 amid continued caution around global technology stocks.
- Polycab India declined around 1.2% despite recent developments regarding a tax demand reduction, as investors booked profits.
Selective Stocks Buck the Trend
Despite the broader weakness, several stocks managed to trade in positive territory.
- Shakti Pumps surged around 10% in early trade, emerging as one of the biggest gainers.
- Tejas Networks advanced 4.3%, outperforming the broader technology sector.
- Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose 2.73% to around ₹4,500 after global brokerages maintained positive ratings despite the recent resignation of the airline’s CEO.
- Hindustan Zinc gained 1.86% after announcing a new zinc-alloy manufacturing agreement.
Three Key Factors Behind the Market Decline
1. Geopolitical Tensions Around Hormuz
Investor sentiment remains fragile as tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran enter their 11th day, raising concerns about energy supply disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government has increased domestic LPG production and diversified crude sourcing, with around 70% of oil imports now routed outside Hormuz. This shows the seriousness of the supply chain risks.
2. Persistent FII Selling Pressure
Foreign institutional investors continued to trim their exposure to Indian equities. According to provisional exchange data, FIIs sold shares worth ₹4,672.64 crore on Tuesday, thus pushing cumulative foreign outflows in March above ₹32,800 crore.
Domestic institutional investors offered limited support, with DIIs buying shares worth about ₹6,333 crore. However, the selling pressure from overseas investors has continued to weigh on market sentiment.
3. Currency Weakness and Inflation Concerns
The Indian rupee weakened toward 91.90 against the US dollar, raising concerns about imported inflation and capital flows. Investors are also awaiting India’s February consumer inflation data, which is expected to rise to around 3.1%. This will potentially influence the policy outlook of the RBI regarding future interest rate cuts.
