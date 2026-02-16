BEL Board Approves JV with Safran to Manufacture HAMMER Missiles in India

State-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has approved a joint venture agreement with France-based Safran Electronics & Defence to manufacture HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground weapon systems in India, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The approval was granted by BEL’s board of directors and formalises a partnership aimed at domestic production, assembly, and lifecycle support of the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) system, which is currently deployed on advanced fighter aircraft platforms.

Local Manufacturing, Phased Indigenisation Planned

The joint venture will be set up as a 50:50 entity between BEL and Safran and will focus on the manufacture of critical sub-systems, guidance kits, and electronic components for HAMMER weapons. Over time, the partners plan to increase localisation levels, enabling a larger share of value addition to take place within India.

The venture will also support maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities, reducing dependence on overseas suppliers and shortening turnaround times for the Indian armed forces. The partnership is aligned with the government’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat objectives, particularly in high-technology and precision weapons.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, modular weapon system known for its accuracy and adaptability across multiple mission profiles. Local manufacturing is expected to improve availability while also creating opportunities for India’s defence supply chain and skilled workforce.

The JV approval follows earlier discussions between the two companies to expand cooperation in defence electronics and precision strike capabilities.