Kwality Wall’s Debuts at 26% Discount After Demerger From HUL

Shares of Kwality Wall’s made a weak debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a sharp discount following the completion of its demerger from Hindustan Unilever.

On the NSE, Kwality Wall’s shares opened at around ₹29.80, while on the BSE, the stock listed close to ₹29.90. This marked a decline of nearly 26% compared with the indicative price of about ₹40.20, which was derived based on Hindustan Unilever’s adjusted valuation post-demerger.

Demerger Mechanics and Valuation Reset

The demerger resulted in Hindustan Unilever shareholders receiving one share of Kwality Wall’s for every HUL share held, as per the record date announced earlier. The listing formally separated the ice-cream business from HUL’s core FMCG operations, giving Kwality Wall’s an independent presence on Dalal Street.

At debut prices, Kwality Wall’s was valued at roughly ₹7,000 crore, significantly lower than some pre-listing estimates that had pegged the business at higher levels based on brand recall and contribution to HUL’s revenues. The discount suggests investors are recalibrating expectations around growth, margins, and seasonality for a standalone ice-cream company.

Why The Stock Listed Lower?

Market participants said the subdued listing reflects concerns over intense competition, high input costs, and the seasonal nature of the ice-cream business. As part of a diversified FMCG parent, these factors were partly cushioned; as an independent entity, they are now more visible to investors.

The listing also comes at a time when broader markets remain volatile, with investors favouring earnings visibility and balance-sheet strength, factors that may have weighed on sentiment around newly demerged consumer businesses.

