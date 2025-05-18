BEL Share Price: Navratna PSU Bags Order Worth Rs 572 Crore - Check Share Price Movement

BEL shares will be on focus on Monday after bagging Rs 572 crore defence order. | Image: BEL

Defence Stock On Focus: Navratna defence public sector player Bharat Electronics Ltd, BEL, will garner fresh interest from investors on Monday, May 19, 2025, after it secured an order worth Rs 572 crore after its previous order on April 7, 2025. These orders pertains to Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System, software defined radio (SDR), and data communication unit (DCU).

BEL Bags Rs 572 Crore Defence Order

Since tensions escalated between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the shares of BEL have remained in focus, especially after India conducted Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory move.

In the present-day scenario, ceasefire is in place, however, the interest towards India's defence stocks has seen an upwards of interest. The outlook also remains firm for rise in Export orders.

As per Bharat Electronics' intimation to NSE and the BSE, it received a Rs 572 crore order.

According to the manufacturer of aerospace products, Bharat Electronics Limited has secured additional orders worth Rs. 572 Crores since its last order on April 7, 2025. The previous order was worth Rs 2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply electronic warfare suites (EWS) for the Indian Airforce's Mi-17V5 helicopters. The EW suites consisted of an missile approach warning system (MAWS), a radar warning receiver (RWR), and an counter measure dispensing system (CMDS).

These are known to significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures.

BEL manufactures these systems, which were created and developed domestically by DRDO and CASDIC.

It's other major orders include AI based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc, according to a official company release.

BEL Share Price Movement

The BEL share price increased 24.2 per cent in the previous month between April 17 and May 16 to currently stand at Rs 363.9 per share. On Friday, May 16, 2025, the Bharat Electronic Ltd. share hit its record high of Rs 371.15 apiece on the BSE, before dropping to Rs 363.9 apiece. Last week, the stock rose nearly 12 per cent on both indices BSE and NSE.