BEL Share Price Today: Bharat Electronics Stock Surges Over 2% Ahead of Q4 Results and Dividend Announcement

BEL Share Price Movement: Ahead of its Q4 results for fiscal year 2025, the shares of defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd, BEL, jumped 2.60 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 373.50 apiece. The surge in stock price comes after the Navratna stock secured a defence order worth Rs 572 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the major orders received include Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and services.

While cross border tensions between India and Pakistan have eased, investor sentiments linked to India's homegrown capabilities pertaining its defence equipment manufacturing continues to be bolstering.

The previous order came in on April 7, 2025 worth Rs 2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply electronic warfare suites (EWS) for the Indian Airforce's Mi-17V5 helicopters. The EW suites consisted of an missile approach warning system (MAWS), a radar warning receiver (RWR), and an counter measure dispensing system (CMDS).

These are known to significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures.

BEL manufactures these systems, which were developed domestically by DRDO and CASDIC.

BEL Q4 Results: Date And Time

Bharat Electronics Limited is set declare dividend for its shareholders today (Monday, May 19, 2025). BEL has said that dividend announcement will take place in the Q4 results 2025. BEL dividend yield is 0.63 per cent apiece. This will be the eigth dividend announcement by BEL after the bonus shares were issued by the defence firm in September 2022.

According to a BSE exchange filing, "The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 19th May, 2025 to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 and also to consider recommendation of final Dividend for the financial year 2024-25".