BEL Share Price Today: Stock Zooms On Rs 2210 Crore

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares rose more than 2% on Monday after the company announced that it had won a large defence order of Rs 2,210 crore from the Indian government. The news generated favourable sentiment among investors and lifted BEL's share during the trading session on both NSE and BSE.

Bharat Electronics was trading at Rs 285.30 at 09:18 am, up Rs 12.15, or 4.45%, on the BSE today.

Details of the Order

BEL, a government-owned aerospace and defence electronics firm, told a regulatory filing that the order encompasses the delivery of integrated electronic warfare systems to the Indian Army. The systems are likely to vastly improve the Army's surveillance and signal intelligence capabilities.

"We have been given a defence order of Rs 2,210 crore for the delivery of electronic warfare systems by the Ministry of Defence. The project will be completed within the next few years." as per exchange filing.

The company further stated that the order reflects BEL's ability to provide cutting-edge and indigenous defence technologies under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

BEL: Stock Movement

After the announcement, BEL's stock opened at Rs 219.30, versus the last close of Rs 215.75. It rose to an intraday high of Rs 223.50 before closing lower. Trading volume also rose sharply, indicating strong investor interest.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares ended at Rs 281.05 as of 4:00 PM IST on April 8, 2025, up 2.89% from the previous closing price of Rs 273.15. With an intraday high of Rs 288.00 and a low of Rs 278.30, the stock began the day at Rs 287.10.